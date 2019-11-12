CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Power lines are down and a stretch of Conway Road is closed due to an accident.
The accident, which involved a mail truck, happened around 2:45 p.m., causing some power lines to fall.
Conway is closed between White Road and Stillhouse Creek. The closure will be for “an extended period of time.”
Nobody was injured, police say.
