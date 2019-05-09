CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A stretch of Big Bend Boulevard is closed in Clayton due to a gas leak, the City of Clayton said.
The street is closed from Wydown to Clayton Road. However, access is being allowed Oak Knoll Park, subdivisions and the Clayton Early Childhood Center.
The city says emergency crews and crews from Spire are on the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.
