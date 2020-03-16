(KMOV.com) - Starting Tuesday morning, many students will be home from school until March 30, but many families are preparing for longer breaks and having to get creative to keep their kids entertained.
“A lot of dress up, a lot of crowns, a lot of “Frozen II” in our lives,” said Brad Gotshall, a father of two girls.
The Gotshalls are trying to figure out life with both of their girls at home for at least the next two weeks, while both of them have to work.
“Stress, definitely stress,” said Rachel Gotshall. “We're trying to get my mom to help with babysitting and some of the neighbors, and some of the high school girls who can come over and babysit.”
Many families will take a financial hit as they try to find child care.
With most things closed, and government agencies recommending no gatherings with more than 10 people, many parents are hopeful the weather warms up and kids can play outside.
But even with nicer weather, there are many trying times ahead.
“Are we optimistic? I'm not sure,” said Brad Gotshall. “I'm trying to say 'yes' to you, but I don't know if that's the truth. Everyday is a struggle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.