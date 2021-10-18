(KMOV.com) - A hiring shortage saw trash pile up across St. Louis City, but a $3,000 bonus is seeing applications pile up as well. The extra cash is drawing in new hires for the Refuse Department.

“We saw a major uptick in applications and now only have a few openings,” said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for St. Louis City

He says thanks to the new hires, they expect Refuse to begin separating trash and recycling around Thanksgiving. The other goods news is these hires could help with other shortages.

“A lot of potholes for sure. Would like them to get repaired,” said Khatol Grove, who lives in South City.

Like everyone, the Street Department for St. Louis City is facing a worker shortage. Kent Flake with the department says they're down around 50 workers.

“It’s been a struggle all year,” said Flake. Filling potholes was a challenge, next challenge will be leaf collection and then comes snow removal. But St. Louis City isn't alone. At Tuesdays’ Civil Service Commission meeting, St. Louis County will discuss raising the salaries for snow removal in the Parks and Recreation Department.

MoDOT and IDOT are both hiring for the winter months. Pay varies across the departments, St. Louis City says they offer $15 minimum wage and benefits for full time employees. Dunne says those hired to operate refuse trucks could also be used to operate other heavy equipment like street cleaners and snow plows.

Here are links for openings at St. Louis City, St. Louis County, MoDOT and IDOT. SLATE is also hosing a job fair for open positions in St. Louis City on Wednesday. It is being held from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Wesley House Association, 4507 Lee Avenue. More details can be found here.