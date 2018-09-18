ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The morning commute is getting somewhat better for a few Illinois drivers.
The latest problem has been the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. MoDOT and IDOT are recommending that alternate route since the Martin Luther King Bridge is closed for a year and work continues on the Poplar Street Bridge.
However, when commuters tried to take the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, they found a series of slow stoplights and construction. A "development project" has four lanes closed, meaning it’s down to two lanes, on Tucker between Cass and 13th, according to the director of St. Louis' street department, Jamie Wilson.
Wilson said the work should be complete by this week. He also said after a slow Monday morning commute, they changed the timing of the stoplights on Tucker to try and allow more cars through more quickly. He said they would again monitor that route Tuesday and make more changes if needed.
