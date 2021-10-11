ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spent Saturday night trying to control traffic across the city, after more than 500 cruisers disrupted traffic with burnouts and racing.

The event, organized on social media as Circle STL, drew cruisers from all over the region to north St. Louis, according to Director of Public Safety Dr. Dan Isom. The cruising then spread across the city to various intersections, stopping traffic and posing serious safety risks.

"I had a green light, but I had still had to yield because people were blowing through red lights," said Dan Pistor, a downtown resident who also works with the Downtown Neighborhood Association.

Dozens of officers and patrol units were requested to help with traffic control, taking away valuable resources from other parts of the city, said Isom.

"We have serious crimes to deal with in the City of St. Louis, people that are really in crisis, and when this happens, it diverts our resources from people having real life crisis to deal with traffic control," he said.

Videos on social media show cars doing burnouts and donuts in intersections, with passengers hanging out of car doors and windows. Those caught in the middle were forced to wait for the crowd to clear. Isom said several arrests were made and some summons were issued. But residents like Pistor want to see more.

"We need to see some sort of punishment for the muscle cars and promoters," he said. "Impound the cars and tow them."

On Friday night, Isom said police responded to reports of an illegal party at Reign Nightclub. The club, which was ordered to shut down for one year by the city, currently has no liquor license or occupancy license. Isom said bike patrols observed between 15 and 20 people inside the establishment, and the party was immediately shut down. No arrests or summons were issued.

News 4 asked Isom why no arrests were made following the discovery of the illegal party.

"This is the first step in the process," he said. "I don't know that we want to move to locking people up the first time we have a misstep, they were cooperative, it was closed down and we'll see what happens next time."

Some frustrated residents argue it isn't the nightclub's first "misstep," and point to numerous problematic shootings and disturbances in the last year.

However, Dana Kelly, owner of Reign, said no party took place at her establishment. Instead, she said police officers discovered a cleaning crew inside the club, getting things in order before some furniture is auctioned off. After speaking with a member of the cleaning crew, Kelly said the police left without incident.

Further, she said a fake flyer was being passed around social media promoting a party at Reign.