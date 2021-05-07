ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Visitors to Tower Grove Park will soon be able to see a creek that was buried for more than a century.

A restoration project is slated to begin at the South City Park this month. As part of the project, a historic stream that was buried sometime before 1913 will be restored.

The restoration project will also create a new play area for kids. Work is expected to be done next spring.