Stray Rescue working around the clock to keep stray dogs safe in dangerous temperatures

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue's shelter is overflowing with dogs as dangerously cold temperatures continue to put stress on its capacity.
Foster families are desperately needed in order for staff members to continue to rescue stray dogs off the streets during the cold winter months.
"If it's one that is skinny or injured or super short hair or missing hair, obviously we'll figure it out, we want to help them," Donna Lochmann said. "But in reality, we want to help every single one, whether they appear to be in good health or not."
Lochmann has been driving the streets and alleys of St. Louis for more than 20 years looking for stray dogs. Sometimes, she said, it's simply to offer a few cans of food and some affection. But in more dire cases, she'll bring the dog back to the shelter for medical care.
On Monday, Lochmann said a truck driver called the shelter after seeing a young dog laying in a drainage ditch alongside a major roadway. She responded to the area and found the dog, who was named Odella.
Unable to move because of a dislocated hip and broken foot, Lochmann isn't sure if the young dog would have been able to survive the sub-freezing temperatures at night.
"I feel like the cold temperatures are harder because I think it's hard for them to try to get warm than it is for them to try to cool off somewhere," she said.
Tips from friends and community members often lead her to stray dogs, many of which are trying to stay warm and find food. Abandoned buildings can serve as makeshift shelters from the elements, she said.
Throughout her decades of helping animals, she's seen a lot of pain and suffering on the streets of St. Louis, most of which is the result of neglect. However, she said, pet owners can play a big role in curbing the problem.
"Spay and neuter; that is absolutely key in helping with the issue," she said.
If your dog must remain outside, Stray Rescue recommends a shelter that will withstand the elements and one that also includes straw, rather than blankets, which can freeze easily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.