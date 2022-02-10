Stray Rescue travels to southwest Missouri to rescue 50 abandoned dogs from deplorable conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis non-profit is coming to the rescue of dozens of abandoned and neglected dogs on a rural southwest Missouri property.
Stray Rescue first became aware of the situation earlier this week after social media chatter and local rescue groups made a call for help.
"When we got to the camper that's when we saw all the dogs and we knew at that point we had to do something about it," Lee Kern, with Houston Animal Heroes, said.
Kern and his partner Bree Self are members of the Houston Animal Heroes rescue group in Texas County, Missouri. Both became aware of the neglected dogs late last week.
"From what the neighbors have told us, it started out with five to 10 dogs and the man didn't believe in getting them fixed and then it kind of grew," Self said.
The rural property, which encompasses around 12 acres, was found abandoned by rescuers. A camper sitting on the property is believed to have housed a man and wife. Kern said neighbors told him the man died recently and the wife moved out of the home.
"There was about 10 inches of feces in the camper like on the ground, on the table, the couch," Self said. "The toilet was inaccessible to the human living there before and the entire property wreaked, there were just so many dogs."
In addition, both Self and Kern said some of the dogs had resorted to eating other dead dogs on the property.
"They were starving for so long they went into survival mode," Self said.
On Thursday morning, Stray Rescue loaded up several teams and made the two and a half hour drive to Licking, Missouri. Once there, the process became a slow one, with many of the dogs needing to be safely trapped and transported.
A major part of their success includes the donations of supplies from neighboring animal shelters like Gateway Pet Rescue, which was able to provide leashes, collars and harnesses.
"I'm a big fan that it takes a village and I believe the more we can work together the more we help animals and people in our community," Jill Henke of Gateway Pet Guardians, said.
"It's a big relief to watch these babies go," Self said. "You can tell they're so scared but they're looking at everybody and they're so grateful so it's exciting and happy."
As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Stray Rescue reported 13 dogs rescued and on their way back to St. Louis. Another team stayed behind until dark to try to gather more. The groups will continue to return to the property until all of the dogs are rescued.
Unfortunately, teams did find more than a dozen dead dogs on the property.
