ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Stray Rescue of St. Louis now has a spay/neuter bus!
The organization plans to use the bus to provide free spay/neuters, along with vaccinations and microchipping, throughout the community.
“First and foremost, spaying and neutering is the number one step in saving millions of innocent lives in our country. Shelters are euthanizing beautiful, healthy heartbeats simply because there are too many of them and not enough homes stepping up to adopt. With our spay/neuter bus and by offering FREE spay/neuters to underserved communities, we are hoping to help more people and of course the animals,” said Cassady Caldwell, Executive Director.
The no-kill nonprofit’s first event is scheduled for July 16 in Benton Park. There are limited spots available. To make an appointment, email julia@strayrescue.org.
