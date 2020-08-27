ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue says they’re seeing a disturbing trend in the midst of the pandemic - an uptick in the number of abuse cases and that abuse is more severe.
A posting on the Stray Rescue Facebook page from earlier this month referred to the “Summer of violence” aimed at animals.
Donna Lochman stopped short of attributing the increase in abuse to the pandemic but did say she believes much of it is a result of people struggling financially.
“Animal care is expensive enough anyway and it's generally hard enough to take care of the year-to-year things that your animal needs and when things like this happen it's not a cheap fix so people don't really know what to do," Lochmann said.
The no-kill shelter said resources are always thin but especially so during hard times. You can visit their website to find out more about adoption, donating or how to help out.
