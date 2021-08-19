ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local animal shelter is running out of space to take more animals and is in dire need of foster families.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis is looking for foster families. Right now they have 530 animals in their system and the situation is so bad they're having to turn dogs away. They said it's much more simple to foster than you may think.
"It's really easy to foster. We give you everything you need. We give you food and supplies and toys," Aimee Dearsley said. "All the supplies. You just supply a loving home for them"
You can click here to learn more and foster a pet. You can visit them at 2320 Pine Street in St. Louis City or call at 314-771-6121.
