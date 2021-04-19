ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis is urging people to foster or adopt pets because its shelter is full.
In a Facebook post Monday, the organization said its shelter has reached maximum capacity, so it cannot rescue any strays. It added wants to its rescue team back on the street as soon as possible.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.