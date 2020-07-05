Freedom the dog resized 1
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis is offering a reward for anyone who has information leading to an arrest after a dog died from severe injuries.

The organization says a woman found a pit bull in some bushes near her home on Saturday before he was taken to Stray Rescue's Trauma Center. Stray Rescue is not sure if he was burned with flames or had something poured on him.

The dog, who Stray Rescue named Freedom, died on Sunday.

"We are unbelievably heartbroken to have to tell you Freedom passed away," the group said on Facebook. "We hope he left knowing we cared deeply for him and he was loved, not only by us but by all of you."

Anyone with information on who injured Freedom is asked to call Stray Rescue at 314-771-6121 extension 261.

