ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis has more than 50 pets available for adoption this Saturday for its "FALL in Love" adoption event.
Stray Rescue will line up Pine Street in St. Louis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with foster families and adoptable pets. There will also be dogs that are currently living at the shelter.
Anyone wanting to adopt a dog or cat can set up a home visit this Saturday at the event. Adoption applications can be filled out before the event at Strayrescue.org.
