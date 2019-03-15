ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray rescue is packed with puppies and looking for volunteers Friday after the organization brought in five more puppies from a dilapidated building in North St. Louis.
Two puppies also arrived yesterday so stay rescue needs some help.
"Just this past week we've gotten in over 60 puppies with other moms pregnant so within just couple week we are overrun with moms and pups," said Donna Lochmann with Stray Rescue.
Stray Resource needs to find homes for these puppies. It also needs volunteers to help care for the puppies and some pregnant dogs.
Financial donations are also appreciated.
