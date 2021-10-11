ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis is looking for one-day fosters because their shelter is flooding.
Monday morning, the rescue organization posted on Facebook that their drains were backing up and the shelter was flooding. They disclosed that a company was scheduled to come out and make repairs.
“Have an office you can take a pup to for your work day? It would be so helpful!! We’re not able to do dog introductions, so if you have a place where they wouldn’t be around other animals is perfect,” the post read.
The shelter is also asking for donations of towels.
Anyone who can take a dog for the day, or wants to donate towels should call the Stray Rescue of St. Louis at 314-771-6121 or visit them at 2320 Pine Street.
