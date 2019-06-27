ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Stray Recue of Saint Louis will host their annual art show and auction this Saturday.
On June 29 there will be unique artwork inspired by the organization’s rescued animals at the event, which will take place at the 8th floor sky lobby and rooftop terrace at the Four Seasons Hotel.
The event runs from 7-11 p.m. and all proceeds from the sale go towards Stray Rescue’s Stracks medical emergency fund to help provide life-saving veterinary treatment to animals rescued.
Click here for more information about the event.
