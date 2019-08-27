ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis needs your help!
The shelter is currently full "to the max", the rescue said in a Facebook post.
They are looking for individuals who are willing to adopt and foster animals in their home, so they can continue to rescue animals who are still on the streets and bring them in.
You can fill out an application to be a foster parent here.
