Stray Rescue animals

The shelter is currently full "to the max" and they are looking for foster homes.

 Stray Rescue

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis needs your help!

The shelter is currently full "to the max", the rescue said in a Facebook post.

They are looking for individuals who are willing to adopt and foster animals in their home, so they can continue to rescue animals who are still on the streets and bring them in.

You can fill out an application to be a foster parent here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.