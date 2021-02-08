(KMOV.com) - An urgent warning is being issued by Stray Rescue to bring your pets inside as temperatures drop. News 4 went along a rescue mission in north St. Louis Monday where a woman called about a stray dog found outside.
“The dog looked like it hadn’t eaten in for days or weeks probably," said Dynastie Johnson, who called Stray Rescue about the dog.
Stray Rescue thoroughly searched for the dog in the neighborhood for about 30 minutes.
“For you to be so selfish to leave it out in the cold or out and about instead of just taking it to somebody that actually wants the dog or might need the dog is pretty disgusting," said Johnson.
The dog was never found, an outcome that happens far too often.
“We need people to understand that these animals will freeze to death out here," said Donna Lochmann, who leads most of the rescue missions for Stray Rescue.
Lochmann said she was driving around checking on dogs Monday morning when she spotted a doghouse sitting on the side of the road in East St. Louis.
"We got out to check and there was dog inside and I called to it a couple times, but it didn’t move and I was like, 'she’s not breathing," said Lochmann.
These dogs are two of more than 30 dog and cats left in the bitter cold and brought to Stray Rescue since Saturday.
“They don’t choose their fate and a lot of their situations are, you know people’s fault so we should, we owe it to them to help them," said Lochmann.
Stray Rescue is near capacity and is desperately looking for people to foster to make room for future rescues.
