(KMOV.com) - A local animal rescue that prides itself on documenting its heroic rescues of abused and neglected animals says it is facing a crisis on Giving Tuesday.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is commonly known as "Giving Tuesday," an opportunity for non-profits to raise money within their communities. Stray Rescue, with more than 200,000 followers on its Facebook page, is one of those non-profits in need.
"Last night we were getting all of our Facebook posts ready to go for Giving Tuesday when we started getting all of these notifications about our page being reported," Aimee Dearsley, Director of Development for Stray Rescue, said.
Within seconds, Dearsley said the page was "unpublished," meaning a search across Facebook turned up nothing and any link to the Stray Rescue Page was not found.
"Not having that tool is devastating for us, especially on Giving Tuesday, which is the biggest giving day of the year," said Dearsley.
After going back and forth with Facebook officials Monday night, the problem wasn't resolved. The page remained down on Tuesday, forcing staff members to post to their personal Facebook pages about the need for donations.
"It's a very important tool for us to get our story out there and people see the rescues and we're telling the stories of the animals that we're helping and that the donors are helping when they donate to us," Dearsley said.
Until the Facebook page is restored, donations can be made at www.strayrescue.org
This year, the shelter plans to match all donations up to $84,000. Money raised through donations on Giving Tuesday helps the shelter pay for medical costs of animals brought into the shelter.
"It can be very expensive," she said. "But we are going to do everything we can to keep them alive and give them the best lives, even if they are close to death."
Staff members think the page was reported after being flagged for disturbing or graphic content related to the videos and photos it posts of animal rescues.
"This is unfiltered, it's the reality of what we see everyday," Dearsley said. "Those videos are important so people know what they're helping us with."
Money raised will help get the shelter through the winter months, Dearsley said, which can be particularly challenging with the frigid temperatures and animals left outside.
