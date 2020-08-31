ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 30 dogs were given a freedom ride to Stray Rescue Sunday. Most of them just under a year old with the clock ticking on their survival.
They came by boat, plane and a short bus ride from Miami and they now have the second chance at life that they deserve.
News 4’s Meghan Danahey has the story.
