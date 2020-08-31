Over 30 dogs traveled by boat, plane and a short bus ride from Miami to Stray Rescue to have a second chance at life that they deserve.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 30 dogs were given a freedom ride to Stray Rescue Sunday. Most of them just under a year old with the clock ticking on their survival.

They came by boat, plane and a short bus ride from Miami and they now have the second chance at life that they deserve.

News 4’s Meghan Danahey has the story.

 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.