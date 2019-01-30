ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Stray Rescue of St. Louis is making an urgent request: it needs foster homes.
Volunteers with the agency have been rescuing dogs from the cold all week and the agency’s shelter is full with 80 dogs.
If you would like to foster or adopt, you can contact Stray Rescue at 314-771-6121.
The group is located on Pine in downtown St. Louis.
