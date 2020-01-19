NEW MEXICO (CBS) --- Every night for the past year, a stray dog has shown up outside the Subway sandwich shop in Portales, New Mexico. The employees there took a liking to the dog — they've named her "Subway Sally" and make sure she's always fed.
One night, Subway employee Giovanni Luhman filmed his interaction with Subway Sally and shared the video on TikTok. When he woke up the next morning, the video had more than 10 million views, CBS affiliate KRQE reports. The internet had fallen in love with Subway Sally, just like he and his coworkers had.
Luhman continued to share videos of the pup and wants others to learn a valuable lesson from her story. "People should not limit their concern," Luhman told CBS News, urging people to not only care about strays on social media, but in real life, too.
In a video about Subway Sally, Luhman told his TikTok followers she's not the only stray dog in the area. "I live in a very poor town, and more often than not, people can't pay for pet food," he said in the video.
