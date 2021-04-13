HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bullet pierced the wall of a house in High Ridge and bounced off a dresser while two girls were in the room playing. The father of the girls, 11 and 13 years old, told News 4 the round came within 18-inches of hitting one of the girls in the head.
According to a sheriff's office spokesman, it appears someone was target shooting nearby and wasn't cautious about what was behind their target in the distance.
The father said the bullet came through the wall, struck a dresser and then bounced back and landed on a window sill. He said it looked like a 30 caliber round and was still warm to the touch.
Investigators were unable to determine who fired the shot.
