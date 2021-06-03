JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- If you are looking for some family fun this weekend, you might want to consider heading to Kimmswick in Jefferson County.
The strawberry festival returns Saturday and Sunday after being canceled the last two years. First by flooding and then by the coronavirus pandemic.
You'll have a shot at getting the popular original Kimmswick strawberry jam that sells out nearly every year. There will more than 200 craft, food and other booths. It will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The strawberry festival in the spring and apple butter festival in the fall generate a large percentage of the city's annual revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.