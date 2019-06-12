ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A News 4 viewer captured the moment passersby rescued a driver as their car was going underwater Wednesday.
"I felt like I had a witnessed a miracle," said Jeff Peterson.
St. Louis County Police said a woman drove her vehicle into the flood water from the Meramec River Wednesday morning.
This happened in the 7700 block of Telegraph Road around 9:40 a.m. between Oakville and Arnold near the Jefferson County line.
A witness said strangers pulled over to the side of the road and didn't waste any time to save the woman.
"I really feel that the three men who performed that human chain so to speak, and just reached out to save this woman’s life, they’re heroes. They really are courageous heroes and it’s good to know I live around guys like that," said Peterson who recorded the video.
The video shows people jumping into the water as a red car begins to descend, nose first.
The recording also shows the Good Samaritans assisting the driver get to dry land as first responders made their way to the scene.
"It's easy to get discouraged with society, but when you see stuff like that happen, it restores your faith a little," Mike Resko said. Resko is one of the people who jumped in to help save the woman from the water.
Police told News 4 about five citizens assisted with the woman's rescue.
Police said the 65-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following the rescue and is expected to survive.
