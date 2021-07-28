MAINE (WGME/CNN) – Strangers in York, Maine pulled together to give a girl and her mother an extra special vacation.
The girl’s mother posted on Facebook about wanting to take her daughter on a trip to Maine. She said she couldn’t afford a hotel, so she asked for suggestions about where she could park overnight.
"I actually was apprehensive to put that post knowing the responses I could get,” Liz St. Martin said.
St. Martin is from Charlestown, New Hampshire and grew up going to York. In her social media post, she wasn’t really asking for anything, but a woman reached out to her offering to help.
"There's a lady who then offered and booked my daughter and I a two-night stay at the Anchorage,” recalled St. Martin.
At first, St. Martin said she didn’t want to accept. "I was just very shocked, and for me as a single mom, that was a lot,” she said.
When the duo arrived at the hotel they found even more. Complete strangers had given them tickets to York Wild Kingdom and presents for her soon-to-be 10-year-old daughter.
"I wanted her to create memories with her daughter and be able to enjoy a couple dinners out and not have to worry about payment,” said Nathan Cox, who works at Lobster Cove. He offered them gift certificates for Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Wild Willy’s Burgers, along with a roll of quarters for Fun-O-Rama.
"I've been blessed this year. I've been given a lot this year. So, if you're able to help out, you never know what position someone might be in,” Cox said.
St. Martin said her daughter referred the vacation fondly as a “gift-wrapped” weekend.
