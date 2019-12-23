ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The owner of Strange Donuts said they will take over World’s Fair Donuts, the famed mom-and-pop donut shop in the Southwest Garden neighborhood. Jason Bockman plans to keep the name and the recipes St. Louisans have come to love for more than 40 years.

“No changes,” said Bockman, the owner of Strange Donuts.

World’s Fair Donuts closed over the summer, initially only temporarily. The owner, Peggy Clanton, who worked alongside her husband for years serving up donuts, broke her hip in July.

[LISTEN: Jason Bockman joined the Meet St. Louis podcast to talk about the success of Strange Donuts]

Their son was expected to take over the long standing donut shop but he passed away this fall.

Bockman said he has known the family for years, helping out at the donut shop and when the opportunity came to save the shop, he took it.

“We’ll use their recipes, make their donuts,” he explained.

They closed on the building this week and hope to re-open in January after some maintenance.

World’s Fair Donuts is located at 1904 South Vandeventor Avenue.