The third location of the popular donut shop, Strange Donuts is now open in Creve Coeur.
The donut shop know for their creative creations opened their latest shop on 11477 Olive Boulevard this weekend.
Located next to the Dierbergs in West Oaks Plaza, the new location is much larger than the Maplewood and Kirkwood stores and will offer seating and a full coffee bar.
“We are thrilled to bring our made-from-scratch donuts to west county and to expand our coffee offering,” owner Jason Bockman said.
They will also offer catering and delivery to businesses in the area.
The menu is always changing but September brings season donuts like: Pumpkin Cheesecake Roll and Maple Bacon.
The store will be open 6am-2pm Sunday-Wednesday and 6am-Midnight Thursday-Saturday.
