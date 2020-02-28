MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Stories of survival are coming out in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at the Maryland Heights Community Center. 30-year old Michael Honkomp is charged with 1st degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of 45-year old Maria Lucas, the supervisor on duty Monday night.
At 20-years old, Maya Furr told News 4 she was the oldest of the 6 lifeguards on duty at the time and the youngest was 17. She said she heard Lucas and Honkomp arguing and then she heard two gunshots. And after a pause she said many more shots were fired.
"Roughly around 10 I want to say. I heard 10 and then stopped counting," said Furr.
According to Furr, there were about 30 people in the pool area and some were stunned by what they heard an stood frozen in the water. But she said the lifeguards' training kicked in and they gathered the swimmers in an office where they couldn't be seen by the shooter.
She said a couple of children were frightened.
"They were asking questions like 'Am I going to die? Are we going to get shot?' And I was like, no, I was like, just breath," said Furr.
Furr and the other lifeguards decided not to hide in place and wait for the ordeal to be over, for fear the gunman might find them.
"I just wanted to get out and get everybody out," said Furr.
So Furr said the lifeguards made sure they had everyone together, ran out an emergency exit and across the street to the nearest house. She said, despite the age of the lifeguards, they felt it was their responsibility to keep the patrons in the pool area safe.
"That's what basically what I did, that's what basically they did as well. That's what we're trained to do as lifeguards," said Furr.
Furr gives the credit to her co-workers for getting people to safety and the citizens who cooperated and followed their lead. Furr said the lifeguards went back to the community center for the first time on Thursday when the city was offering counseling and a chance for workers to process how they might feel about going back to work.
The city will reopen the community center Monday. But the hours may vary from the normal schedule depending on how many employees are ready to go back to work.
