ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Plans are moving full-steam ahead for a Ferris wheel at Union Station in downtown St. Louis.
The city previously approved a $3.3 million building permit.
Standing 200-feet tall, it will be called The St. Louis Wheel.
It will also feature 42 climate-controlled gondolas, each capable of seating six adults.
Rides will last about 15 minutes and will include three to four rotations, the height of which being 20 stories above the city streets
One of those gondolas will offer a VIP experience with leather bucket seats, a stereo system, and a glass door.
Earlier in the year, officials said it would open this summer but later said the wheel would open in October.
The Ferris wheel will be open 365 days a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.