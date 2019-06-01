ST, LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Storms moved through the St. Louis area on Saturday night, bringing in strong winds and hail.
A pump that was under repair failed near Germainia and I-55 in South City, causing flooding. Most of the water has receded but police are directing traffic away from the affected area. No homes are impacted, MSD says.
READ: Downtown watch party shuts down due to severe weather; will re-open Monday
A downed tree closed one lane of New Halls Ferry in North County.
The weather caused the NHL to shut down the Stanley Cup watch party in downtown St. Louis shortly before Game 3 started.
The storms and a power outage prompted the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater to reschedule the Dierks Bentley concert for Sunday.
There is no power in the area of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. Electric signals are out in that area. Please treat every signal that’s not operating as a stop sign. @KMOV @ksdknews @FOX2now @kmoxnews @550KTRS— Maryland Heights PD (@MHPolice) June 2, 2019
A taxi stalled after its driver drove through standing water in Glasgow Village, police said. The water was high due to a clogged drain. Police said they later unclogged it, causing the water to drain.
Around 13,600 customers in the St. Louis area were without power at one time Saturday, according to the Ameren outage map.
