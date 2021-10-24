ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Severe storms spawned several tornadoes in the News 4 viewing area Sunday night.
St. Francois County authorities confirmed a tornado touched down near Old Fredericktown Road and Route OO south of Farmington, Mo. St. Francois County EMA says multiple people were injured and buildings were damaged.
As of 10:30 p.m., over 31,000 Ameren customers were without power in the St. Louis region.
The tornado that is going through Chester will continue moving northeast through Steeleville, IL. This is still a dangerous storm! If you're in or near Steeleville, TAKE SHELTER NOW.— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 25, 2021
A Tornado Emergency was also issued for Chester, Illinois, where the National Weather Service Confirmed a tornado touched down. The Chester Police Department said the line of damage stretches from the intersection of Lochhead Drive and Lehman Drive all the way to Union School Road. The damage includes Three Springs Lodge, a nursing home and rehabilitation center, had roof damage. No injuries were reported.
Multiple counties in the News 4 viewing area have been under tornado warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.