ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Severe storms spawned several tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois Sunday night.

St. Francois County authorities confirmed a tornado touched down near Old Fredericktown Road and Route OO south of Farmington, Missouri. St. Francois County EMA said no one was seriously injured but buildings were damaged, including Black River Electric. Photos show the electric company's windows broken while utility trucks were smooshed together near scattered debris. In a Facebook post, the St. Francois Sheriff's Department thanked all agencies who assisted in making sure all residents were safe.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the many citizens without power and those who lost their homes or who had their homes damaged as a result of this horrific storm," the department wrote.

Monday morning, the Fredericktown R-1 School district cancelled school following a community-wide power outages.

Several storms damaged towns across the Show-Me State. Video from Purdin, Missouri displayed how a tornado ripped apart an empty mobile office building. While in Sedalia, residents were seen cleaning up several tree limbs that broke off during the storms Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported in either town, officials said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) will send a survey team to St. Mary, Missouri. The St. Mary Antique Mall on 7th Street had notable damage as the roof was blown off and remains of a nearby garage door and fence sat prominently on the front lawn. News 4 reporter Damon Arnold spotted a mangled stove resting next to tree limbs and stacks of destroyed wood.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, over 2,000 Ameren customers were without power in the St. Louis region. In Illinois, 2,800 Ameren customers were without power. Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 10 p.m. to mobilize crews to restore power in areas impacted by tornadoes.

A Tornado Emergency was also issued for Chester, Illinois, where the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down. The Chester Police Department said the line of damage stretches from the intersection of Lochhead Drive and Lehman Drive all the way to Union School Road. The damage includes Three Springs Lodge, a nursing home and rehabilitation center, had some roof damage. No injuries were reported.

Danny Valleroy with the City of Chester said they were sheltering in place before heading to assess the trail of damage left behind.

"Madness. Chaos. It's everywhere you got a lot of stuff down. We just got called out recently for emergency help with all the power lines down because we were hunkered down due to the storm," Valleroy said overnight.

Multiple counties in the News 4 viewing area were under tornado warnings throughout the night.