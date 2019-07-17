ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Around 20,000 Ameren Missouri customers were without power as storms moved through the St. Louis area Wednesday.
According to Ameren, more than 14,000 customers in St. Louis County, more than 3,000 in St. Charles County and more than 1,800 in Jefferson County did not have power at one point
There were fewer outages in the Metro East and St. Louis City.
To check Ameren outages, click here.
The storms are also causing damage. A tree went down in the 5900 block of Pershing just north of Forest Park.
