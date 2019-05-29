VANDALIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Straight line winds caused damage at Vandalia Municipal Airport in Vandalia, Illinois Wednesday evening.
Storms left behind an overturned plane and ripped a hangar at the airport.
Nearby, power lines were down.
Vandalia is located about 70 miles east of St. Louis along I-70.
There were no reported injuries at the airport.
