NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A large water main break sent water gushing onto Lindbergh in North County Saturday.
It happened around 1 a.m. on North Lindbergh in the northbound lanes near Adie Road. Crews got it repaired and then it broke again. Saturday's storms delayed further repairs and Missouri American Water.
Missouri American Water said they've been working on 16 mains since midnight Saturday. The utility told News 4 the main on Lindbergh was repaired Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.