(KMOV.com) – Storms left caused damage as they moved through the News 4 viewing area on Tuesday evening.

A tornado was spotted near Augusta in St. Charles County. Firefighters reported trees down on Highway 94.

A funnel cloud was spotted north of Lambert Airport.

Storms caused a storm siren and power poll to snap in half in Washington, Mo.

Trees were also down in Clayton and a tree was uprooted in Webster Groves. A tree was uprooted in Fairview Heights.

