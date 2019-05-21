(KMOV.com) – Storms left caused damage as they moved through the News 4 viewing area on Tuesday evening.
A tornado was spotted near Augusta in St. Charles County. Firefighters reported trees down on Highway 94.
Huge tree down on 94 in Augusta. Fire crews and people driving by are working to clear it. I’m told this is one of several downed trees in this area @KMOV #STLWX #KMOV pic.twitter.com/uU9vaDyaKS— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 22, 2019
A funnel cloud was spotted north of Lambert Airport.
Storms caused a storm siren and power poll to snap in half in Washington, Mo.
Trees were also down in Clayton and a tree was uprooted in Webster Groves. A tree was uprooted in Fairview Heights.
This street in Fairview Heights had three trees uprooted. Neighbors say the wind tore through here. #kmov @SteveTempleton pic.twitter.com/S4OiCRLj6I— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 22, 2019
