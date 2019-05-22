Edwardsville sinkhole

A sinkhole on the Rotary Park in Edwardsville.

 Paige Hulsey / News 4

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East playground was forced to close after a sinkhole opened under it.

Wednesday, the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation said a storm-related sinkhole opened under the playground at Rotary Park.

According to the organization, the playground will be closed until repairs can be made.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

