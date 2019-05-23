CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The National Weather Service reports damage in Clinton and Calhoun counties in Illinois due to storms early Thursday morning.
Around 11:20 p.m., wind damage was reported northeast of Mozier in Calhoun County. According to the report, dozens of large trees blew down and blocked roads.
The organization said a trained spotter reported wind damage in Clinton County around 4:45 a.m., which included snapped power poles along Highway 160. In addition, damage debris was reportedly seen in the parking lot of Wesclin High School.
The reports from Illinois come hours after a tornado touched down in southwest Missouri, killing 3 people. Another tornado touched down in Jefferson City that sent at least nine people to the hospital with injuries.
