ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Storm damage has prompted St. Peters Golf Club to close through Saturday.
During the closure, crews said they will remove debris following Wednesday night’s storm.
On Saturday, the course’s condition will be evaluated and a decision will be made to either reopen Sunday or Monday.
To check course available, golfers are encouraged to call 636-397-2227.
For more details, click here.
