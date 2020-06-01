BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Several stores in Brentwood are damaged after protests turned violent Sunday night.
Vandals hit several stores in Brentwood Square, including Nordstrom Rack, AT&T, REI among others.
Some windows appeared to be damaged by bullet holes and others hit with hammers or bats.
Crews tell News 4 they’ve been boarding up windows all night.
