ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vape shop clerk was not happy to see News 4 camera Tuesday, using an expletive, repeatedly, to tell reporters to get out of the store.

News 4 learned the store, at the center of a News 4 Investigation from February, skipped town and set up shop in another community.

This, after it had been slapped with a number of violations for selling to underage kids.

Habibi Tobacco and Vape used to be located directly across the street from Mehlville High School.

Now it is just a ten minute walk away from Fox School in Arnold.

Officials in Arnold say they're now investigating.

In February News 4 put several stores to the test to see who would check for IDs before selling addictive vape products, since vaping among teens is seeing a dramatic increase.

Habibi, previously located on Lemay Ferry in St. Louis County, had been sanctioned a number of times to selling to minors.

On the day News 4 first stopped by, the very same clerk who would end up swearing at reporters in May was working and sold vape to our undercover employee without checking his ID.

In the time since, the store was hit again with a violation for selling to underage customers and a judge was in the process of deciding whether or not to pull their tobacco license altogether.

Now, it appears they just picked up and moved to a shopping center off Jeffco Boulevard, about a third of a mile away from Fox High School.

Advocates point to one possible reason why: Jefferson County’s regulations on tobacco use are much looser.

For example: the age to buy in St Louis County is 21, but in Jefferson County, it's 18.

The Arnold City Administrator told us they are investigating Habibi for possibly lying on their business license application, since they didn't say they would be selling vape products. There is currently a moratorium on vape shops within city limits, as officials consider regulations for the upcoming release of medical marijuana.

An attorney who has previously represented Habibi did not return our requests for comment today.