CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A judge is considering whether or not to revoke a local store's license to sell tobacco after the it was accused of selling vape products to kids.
“I don't like this is happening, it makes me uncomfortable in school,” said 18-year old Tommy Kelley.
READ: News 4 Investigates: Who is selling vape products to children in the St. Louis area
He says he's concerned about vape products ending up in the hands of kids.
A News 4 investigation in February shed light on the issue. Some local stores are selling vape without ever checking ID's.
St. Louis County has cited Habibi Tobacco and Vape three times for selling tobacco to kids. The store is located right across from Mehlville High School.
In February, a News 4 employee who is of age went in undercover and the clerk sold to him without checking for an ID.
After our investigation, police and the St. Louis County Health Department did a compliance check on Habibi. This time they used someone named Tommy as an undercover officer.
“He didn't check for my ID at all,” Tommy said.
In court Thursday, Tommy testified before a judge who is now considering whether Habibi violated her own court order, and whether their license to sell should be revoked.
An attorney and store clerk from Habibi didn't want to talk on-camera but in court, the clerk denied selling to Tommy.
“Habibi is a store whose name comes up to constantly, so it’s really disappointing to hear that it keeps happening,” said Erin Kelley with the group Step Up St. Louis.
Advocates against teenage drug addiction like Erin Kelley say local stores need to be held accountable.
“There is a lot of money to be made by selling to minors, so it’s worth it to the stores. They don't care these products are going to young kids, they are going to continue what they are doing until the consequences are much stronger,” Kelley said.
This is the first time that the St. Louis County Health Department is seeking to revoke a tobacco license because a store sold vape to minors.
A bill is currently under consideration at the St. Louis County Council that would strengthen the penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.