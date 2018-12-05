WARREN COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in personal possessions from a storage unit at the Northwinds Self Storage business in the 28300 block of N. Wind Drive in Wright City.
Aaron and Jenn Hill discovered the break-in Sunday.
"My heart just sank and then I was like, 'no, somebody's been in this unit," said Jenn Hill.
The Hills say their unit was in disarray and numerous items, including four flat screen televisions were stolen. Initially, the Hills didn’t know how the thieves got access to their belongings because the lock was still on the door to the unit.
“So, the door wasn't broken down, the lock wasn't broken," said Hill.
The Hills discovered that unrented storage units at the business aren’t locked. Plus, there are gaps between the ceiling and the walls of all units to allow air flow since the buildings aren’t climate controlled.
But the air flow gaps are large enough for someone to crawl from one unit to another, and there’s an unrented and unlocked unit just three doors down from the Hills’.
"That wouldn't have happened if they had the proper things in place, that's what I think,” said Hill.
News 4 looked over the walls into the units neighboring the Hills’ and it appeared plastic storage tubs had been stacked up as if used like a ladder.
The owner of Northwinds Self Storage, Dennis Griffith, wasn’t in the office to answer questions about the security gaps but issued a statement that said:
“We are cooperating fully with the Warren County Sherriff’s Department. As it is an active investigation I have no additional comment until it is concluded.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.