ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Wednesday night was another chapter in this week’s reunion tour at Busch Stadium, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts penciled Albert Pujols into the Los Angeles starting lineup against the Cardinals for the second day in a row.
What made this match-up more compelling than when Pujols took Cardinals starter J.A. Happ deep in the top of the first inning on Tuesday? Albert’s familiarity with Wednesday’s opposing pitcher.
With his former teammate back in town and in the lineup to face him, Adam Wainwright took the ball for the Cardinals hoping to stop another losing skid. The team had lost four straight games entering this one, in danger of seeing their wild card hopes slip away as the calendar dwindled.
As he’s grown accustomed to doing, Wainwright answered the bell. The newly 40-year-old pitcher held the potent Dodgers lineup in check to secure his 15th win of the season as St. Louis defeated Los Angeles 5-4.
On the 23rd anniversary of the night Mark McGwire eclipsed Roger Maris with No. 62, Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning to pace the Cardinals to—McGwire’s final home run tally from 1998—win No. 70 on the season.
For as far as Wainwright was concerned, it was a mortal necessity that they did so.
“I thought of today as a must-win game,” Wainwright said. “I did. I just felt like we had to have it.”
The ‘must-win’ moniker is not a phrase you hear too frequently in baseball, a sport whose season is designed to favor the marathon mentality over that of the sprinter. For Wainwright to invoke it Wednesday shows just how desperately the team had craved to rid those lingering sour vibes from the clubhouse.
“We had a couple of really tough losses in Milwaukee and I think that just kind of carried over a little bit,” Wainwright conceded after Wednesday’s win. “If you’re fighting against it, sometimes it takes a couple of days to get over a very, very tough loss, unfortunately. We tried not to. We tried to pump ourselves up, sending out good messages and all that kind of stuff. But Max (Scherzer) was tough in the first game. He was going to be very tough. He’s been lights out since he went over there, but really, all season long. So that was a tough one. But yesterday, we let a couple of chances go by and their bullpen did a great job.
“But today, we needed a win, bad. We just did. It was a big game for us. And hopefully we get a little momentum going forward.”
The win that Wainwright so fervently sought ultimately arrived with a little help from his friends. Chief among those fellow contributors was his batterymate, Yadier Molina, who applied a clean tag to Mookie Betts at the plate following a sterling relay from Edmundo Sosa in the top of the first inning. The defensive gem helped staunch the bleeding in that frame, keeping the Cardinals offense invested in Wednesday’s contest as a winnable one.
St. Louis quickly erased the early 1-0 deficit in the bottom half of the inning as Nolan Arenado’s third RBI in two days tied the affair. Molina then flexed his influence once again, launching his 10th home run of the season—to virtually the same spot in the left field stands where Pujols hit his homer on Tuesday—to give the Cardinals a two-run lead.
The St. Louis catcher who picked up the mantle from Pujols as the organization’s most influential position player following the latter’s departure in 2011 obviously couldn’t let his pal Albert leave town without flashing a little lumber at the plate.
“He’s got so many hits and big home runs for us over the years that—of course it was Yadi,” Wainwright said. “Of course it was him.”
The Cardinals starting pitcher thought he had hit a home run of his own wgeb Wainwright drove a ball deep into straightaway center to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Cody Bellinger tracked it down, making a fine catch at the wall to rob Wainwright of extra bases.
“39, that still goes out, I think,” Wainwright said, setting up his self-deprecating punch line. “40: Warning track power.”
Wainwright was willing to poke at himself when it came to his performance at the plate. On the mound, though, was another matter. Wainwright had twirled a four-hit, two-run effort heading into the ninth. Three singles in the inning—including an excuse-me blooper into right field by Betts—knocked Wainwright from the game.
Although Giovanny Gallegos permitted an inherited runner to score on a sacrifice fly to end Wainwright’s consecutive quality start streak at nine, that quirk of the final stat line does little to diminish the aura surrounding his remarkable performance at this stage of his career.
Wainwright is now 15-7 with a 2.98 ERA on the season. He ranks second in all of Major League Baseball with 184.1 innings pitched. There are so many incredible numbers surrounding Wainwright's efforts this season.
But like personal information on a classified document, Adam Wainwright is pitching like one particular number—his age—should be redacted, removed from the record entirely.
“I’m trying, really, not to think about my age at all. Because I don't feel like it's a factor,” Wainwright said. “I feel very confident and strong when I go out there. Yeah, I’m 40. But who cares.”
