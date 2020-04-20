ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A rally in Jefferson County Monday afternoon called upon county and state leaders to end the numerous stay-at-home orders put in place and for businesses to reopen.
A few dozen people drove through Hillsboro with signs and flags, honking outside the county's health department and administrative building, where many elected officials have offices.
"I don't think the reaction is warranted," said one supporter. "The government should not be stepping in and telling businesses what they can and cannot do. It's economic death for a lot of people."
Those who took part in the rally said they are in favor of a sensible reopening and don't expect it to happen overnight. However, they're asking for a firm date officials can stick to in order to lift restrictions on businesses, giving them something to hold on to, they said.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has issued a stay-at-home order until May 4, at which time he'll reevaluate where the state stands related to COVID-19 cases and testing. Other counties have said they'll wait until Mid-May to reevaluate but have said the order remains "indefinite."
