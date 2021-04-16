STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was charged after police said he threw a lit Molotov cocktail at an officer, injuring him severely in Ste. Genevieve.
Tyson Paul Heise, 34, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He's being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail with no bond.
Police Chief Eric Bennett said Officer Pete Unverferth, 36, responded to the St. Jude subdivision around 1 a.m. after a neighbor had called 911 to report someone revving the engine of a motorcycle.
When Officer Unverferth arrived, he approached the driveway of a home. Heise then came from behind the home holding a lit Molotov cocktail. Bennett said the officer drew his taser and gave Heise commands to empty his hands and drop the Molotov cocktail.
Bennett said a quick altercation ensued and the officer deployed his taser and Hesie threw the Molotov cocktail at the officer, hitting him in the arm. Bennett said the officer did the "stop, drop and roll" to put the fire out. He suffered extensive burns to his arms and legs.
Bennett said members of Heise's family helped the officer extinguish the flames.
"I panicked and I didn't know what to do," Heise's sister Erica said. "I ran inside, got a pot of water and as I'm standing there filling it up, it felt like 10 minutes went by. So I just brought out what I had and that's when he was under the water and I just threw it on him."
The officer was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but he will require surgery, according to police.
According to court documents, officers processed the scene and located a "busted and burned glass bottle" that appeared to be an alcohol bottle. The neck of the bottle was still intact and included "charred remains of a cloth."
The documents go on to say Heise's parents told police he had threatened their lives and has been "homicidal and suicidal."
"We knew something bad was going to happen if he didn't get help," said Heise's sister Erica. "We all seen it coming. Something or somebody was going to get hurt or something was going to happen."
Officer Unverferth is a 13-year law enforcement veteran, spending the last nine years with the Ste. Genevieve Police Department. He previously worked within the department's DARE program.
"He's a very likeable officer, he was our DARE officer for a while so he has really good rapport in the city," Bennett said. "He's been here for nine years and has always done a really good job for our department."
Heise was taken into custody following the incident. Bennett said Heise had become recently familiar to police, with a similar peace disturbance call a few days before.
Heise's family said after a break up last winter, he's been suffering from a mental health crisis. Repeated attempts to get him the help he needs have failed, the family said. "He's been failed by the system," his step-father Keith said. "It's a sad situation. We tried to get him help time and time again before something bad happened."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.