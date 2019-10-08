CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Stolen sunglasses led police in Chesterfield to three men who had dozens of stolen credit cards and skimming devices.
Pavel Rodriguez, 37, Roberto Rodriguez, 43, and Eroilde Tamayo, 34, tried to steal sunglasses from the Premium Outlet Mall last week, police said.
Upon their arrest, officers found thousands of dollars in cash, dozens of stolen credit cards, and thousands of dollars worth of merchandise bought with the stolen credit cards. They also found skimming devices that police said were similar to those found in gas pumps in Hazelwood.
All three men, who are from Houston, are charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forging instrument.
All three are being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
